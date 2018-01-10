Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.10.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –David Harbour quite possibly has the most charming run in with TMZ, James Franco tells Stephen Colbert Twitter accusations ‘are not accurate’, woman returns ‘dead’ Christmas tree to Costco in Jan. for full refund, another genius advertising campaign, and Ben and Jerry’s best selling flavors!
7-8am –Carrie Underwood is messed up face, Scott Budman checks in from CES 2018, how people these days are planning for retirement, and the top ten porn searches!
8-9am –Olympic skater Castelli loses custom costumes, skates in SF car burglary, Harvey Weinstein attacked at Scottsdale restaurant, Willie Nelson ends concert and cancels shows amid illness concerns, the best day to have a baby, and disclosing your wages with a co-worker!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
