(Courtesy of Toyota)

Robots are coming for our pizza!

Toyota announced their new concept autonomous car, the e-Palette, at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

One of the first partnerships with the e-Palette is a partnership with Pizza Hut and an autonomous Pizza-oven-on-wheels.

Pizza Hut is hoping the self-driving car can be used to both deliver AND COOK your pizza by 2020.

“We are focused on technology-based solutions that enable our team members and drivers to deliver even better customer experiences,” Pizza Hut US president Artie Starrs said in a statement. “With Toyota, we are excited to be partnering with an undisputed leader in human mobility with a reputation for innovation, reliability and efficiency, as we define the pizza delivery experience of the future.”

Introducing the first Pizza Hut fully autonomous delivery concept vehicle. Excited for our future with @Toyota… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 08, 2018

