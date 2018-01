Secret Show Podcast for January 9th, 2018

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

James Franco under fire after the golden globes awards show, enemas, and response to bad advice: the boyfriend who insulted his girlfriend during sex, and encouraging your partner to workout!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 12.18.2017

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!