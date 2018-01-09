the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.09.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Coachella bans marijuana despite the drug now being legal in California, our latest DUI of the day, Alabama beat Georgia in overtime, love, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –Is Oprah Winfrey thinking about running for President? Gwyneth Paltrow to give ‘soul-stretching opportunities’ of marriage a second shot, beer sales, and New Years resolutions!

8-9am –The most searched things on Google, Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff split after more than five years together, President Trump wants to have an award show, California law allows women to get birth control pills without doctors prescription, things that turn 20 in 2018, and sex robots!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!