Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.09.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Coachella bans marijuana despite the drug now being legal in California, our latest DUI of the day, Alabama beat Georgia in overtime, love, and a few fast facts!
Click here to download.
7-8am –Is Oprah Winfrey thinking about running for President? Gwyneth Paltrow to give ‘soul-stretching opportunities’ of marriage a second shot, beer sales, and New Years resolutions!
Click here to download.
8-9am –The most searched things on Google, Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff split after more than five years together, President Trump wants to have an award show, California law allows women to get birth control pills without doctors prescription, things that turn 20 in 2018, and sex robots!
Click here to download.
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
Click here to download.
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher