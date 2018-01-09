Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Festival-goers at Coachella (Photo Credit: Richard Lui/The Desert Sun)

As of the first on January, the State of California lifted its ban on the use of recreational marijuana. However, at the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the city of Indio, the ban remains in effect.

The statewide legalization of marijuana now allows California cities and towns to decide to honor the use of pot or not. The city of Indio chose not to and so, organizers of the annual event will abide by the city’s decision. Located under “festival rules” on the Coachella.com website, it specifically points out “NO Drugs or Drug Paraphernalia, Marijuana, Marijuana products.”

However, the city is obligated to honor state law by allowing individuals to carry a small amount of recreational cannabis on their person, but they cannot smoke it in public.

According to Source Magazine, the towns near Indio do honor the state’s new laws including Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs. Anyone over the age of 21 are welcome to shop at any of the many marijuana dispensaries that have sprung up in those cities.

The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem headline the three day, two-weekend event on April 13-April 15 & April 20-April 22, 2018.

Coachella’s venue is located at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

