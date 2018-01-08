Win a pair of tickets to a special live recording of Audible’s “THE RANT IS DUE” a tribute to Lewis Black presented by SF Sketchfest and Audible January, 14 at the Marines Memorial Theatre at 7:30 PM.

SF Sketchfest pays tribute to a stand-up comedy legend and the brilliant king of the rant himself, Lewis Black, with an onstage conversation followed by a special live recording of Audible’s “THE RANT IS DUE” takes listeners on a cross-country tour with Black as he performs his trademark style of comedy – skewering anything and everything that gets under his skin. Topics range from marriage and media to food and various social issues.

