WIN A TRIP TO THE NIGHT BEFORE

STARRING DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Alice presents the 4th annual THE NIGHT BEFORE starring Dave Matthews Band Saturday February 3, 2018 at Xcel Energy Center!

Alice is kicking off the biggest game in sports with the biggest night in music. THE NIGHT BEFORE is sold out and your only way in… is to win! You could win roundtrip airfare for you and a friend to Minneapolis to see Dave Matthews Band including a three-night hotel stay… Plus be qualified for two On Location Experiences gameday ticket packages and a meet and greet with Dave Matthews Band!

HERE’ HOW TO WIN

1. For your chance to win a trip to Minneapolis, plus be qualified for two On Location Experiences gameday ticket packages, listen to Alice @ 97.3 weekdays (1/8 – 1/12) at 7:05 AM, 12:05 PM, and 4:05 PM for the codeword and cue to enter this National contest!

2. When you hear it, text the codeword to 7 – 2 – 8 – 8 – 1 by the end of the hour, and you’ll be qualified to win in this National contest! Or enter online at www.entercomcontest.com

Following each CODEWORD entry period, one nationwide entrant will be randomly selected and will be called by Entercom Radio shortly after the drawing. If you are that lucky person, you must be available at the time of the call to be eligible to win the prize! So be sure to be near your phone in case you get a call.

THE NIGHT BEFORE from Alice and NFL On Location, your official pass for the ultimate Super Bowl 52 Experience. Super Bowl ticket packages on-sale now, visit www.nflonlocation.com today.

Click here for official rules

Brought to you on Alice by 1st Nor Cal Credit Union www.1stnorcalcu.org