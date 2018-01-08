For the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon and 5K contest, enter between 12:01am on January 8, 2018 and 11:59pm on January 14, 2017 by filling out the entry form at radioalice.com. At approximately 1:00pm on January 15, 2018, two (2) winners will be randomly selected from all entries received and upon verification, receive two (2) complimentary regisrations for the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon and 5K on February 4, 2018. Approximate prize value: $170.00, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon and 5K. You can only win once. The prize(s) is awarded as is. Registrations are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time. Registrations may not be sold to a third party. Resale is strictly prohibited. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). Winner and guest(s) must abide by all race policies. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. KLLC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.