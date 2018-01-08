(L-R) Blanca Blanco, Meher Tatna & Barbara Meier (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Paul Drinkwater-USA Today/PA Images/Sipa USA)

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, the red carpet was a sea of black gowns and tuxedos in demonstration against sexual harassment and misconduct that’s been plaguing the film industry. But a few celebs wanted to also stand out in the crowd and still make a bold statement in support with the #MeToo and Time’s Up Initiative.

The three ladies that did not wear black to the awards show included actress Blanca Blanco, model Barbara Meier and Meher Tatna, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Blanco decided to wear a red Atria Couture single-shoulder dress, she later referred as a “passionate” color. Early in the day, she tweeted “The issue is bigger than my dress color #TIMESUP”

The issue is bigger than my dress color #TIMESUP — Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) January 8, 2018

Red is passionate — Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) January 8, 2018

In a statement to Refinery 29, Blaco said “I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the circle of abuse through their actions and their style choice.” She continues with “It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status in the acting world. I am excited about the Time’s UP movement because true change is long overdue.”

31-year-old German model Barbara Meier explained, at extent, why she opted for her floral gown on her Instagram.

“If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion.”

Meier continues with:

We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy.

If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion.

As for Meher Tatna, it is not part of her culture to wear black to a celebration. The decision was made months ago with her mother to wear the bright red gown with matching overcoat. The Indian journalist tells Entertainment Tonight, with her mother watching from Mumbai, “…she would be appalled if I were to [have] worn black. And so this is for my mom.”

However, she does support the Time’s Up Initiative and “stands in solidarity with all these other women”, she says.

“HFPA is 60 percent women, we’ll have our stories. We are also journalists, so anybody who expresses themselves, especially on this topic, we are in solidarity with.” – Meher Tatna

Despite the very minimal blow back either the ladies received, Hollywood has changed for the better.

For Tatna, she believes it’s going in the right direction.

