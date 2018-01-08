(L-R) Ricky Martin, Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Tom Rob Smith, Brad Simpson and Ryan Murphy onstage during 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/PictureGroup)

On Monday, the family of the late Gianni Versace released a statement condemning the upcoming FX series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace as a “work of fiction”.

The family said they have never been involved with or authorized the development of the series by Ryan Murphy, nor the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth, from which the series is, in part, based on.

Together, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, producers of the show, defended the book aand the series, which they say has been “heavily researched and authenticated.”

“We stand by the meticulous reporting of Ms. Orth,” both companies said.







American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace stars Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico and Penelope Cruz as Gianni’s sister, Donatella Versace.

Back in July 2017, Versace’s longtime boyfriend, Antonio D’Amico was not at all pleased with the way he was depicted in the series, according to People Magazine. “The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous,” D’Amico told The Observer “Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted.”

The season debuts January 17th on FX.

