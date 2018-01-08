Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.08.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The 75th Golden Globe Awards show, Jon Gruden named Raiders’ coach, and cassette tape sales are rising!

7-8am –Brad Pitt is apparently a huge ‘Game of Thrones’ fan, celebrities who recently passed away, the hottest new trend in nutrition, the man supposedly with the biggest man-area lied the whole time, and the scrunchie is making a major comeback!

8-9am –Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. figure skating championships, how movies are charting in the box office, an NFL update, a few fast facts, and a very unique Christmas gift!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

