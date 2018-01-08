Brad Falchuk & Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Actress/lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow announced she is engaged to marry longtime boyfriend Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow posted a black and white photo of her and Falchuk embracing on Instagram, Monday afternoon. The caption simply had a ring emoji with her followers wishing the couple congrats.

💍 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:59am PST

The photo will be featured on the front cover of the next Goop Magazine.

The Iron Man actress’ publicist, Stephen Huvane has confirmed the engagement on Monday. In a statement to Good Morning America, the couple said they both feel “incredibly lucky.”

The 46-year-old Falchuck is a television writer-producer, best known for collaborating with Ryan Murphy on the hit show “Glee.” Falchuk was married to According to Jim producer Suzanne Bukinik. They divorced in 2013 and have two children, Brody and Isabella.

45-year-old Paltrow also has two children from her previous marriage with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, daughter Apple and son Moses. After ten years of marriage, they separated or what they called a “conscious uncoupling” in early 2014. Martin and Paltrow’s divorce was finalized by July 2016.

By late-2014, Paltrow made a guest appearance on “Glee” where she first met Falchuck. After months of speculation, their relationship went public when they attended Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday party in April 2015. A source tells People Magazine, they “seemed very happy together.”

Platrow’s Goop has been going strong since 2008 which started off as a newsletter. Now her company has grown to a successful online lifestyle site, Goop.com.

Goop is an abbreviation of Paltrow’s name. The “oo” in the name actually has no meaning.