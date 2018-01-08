BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars returns May 25 – May 27 featuring the best in live music, wine, food and craft brew.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 9 at 10 AM at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

BottleRock sells out every year. Purchase your tickets fast!

HERE’S THE (awesome) 2018 LINE-UP!

· Bruno Mars

· The Killers

· Muse

· The Chainsmokers

· Halsey

· Snoop Dogg

· The Head & The Heart

· Billy Idol

· The Revivalists

· Thievery Corporation

· Phantogram

· Bleachers

· Mike D

· Oh Wonder

· Lake Street Dive

· St. Paul & The Broken Bones

· Michael Franti & Spearhead

· Trombone Shorty

· E-40

· Soja

· Shakey Graves

· Natalia Lafourcade

· Nahko & Medicine For The People

· Manchester Orchestra

· Bomba Estereo

· Allen Stone

· The Record Company

· The Struts

· LANY

· New Politics

· Watsky

· COIN

· Tank & The Bangas

· The White Panda

· J. Roddy Walston & The Business

· Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real

· Jacob Banks

· NoMBe

· The Motet

· Mondo Cozmo

· Allan Rayman

· Missio

· The Districts

· Durand Jones & The Indications

· Dhani Harrison

· Alice Merton

· Magic Giant

· Welshly Arms

· Liz Huette

· Amy Shark

· Moonalice

· Jukebox The Ghost

· Flor

· Marty O’ Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra

· The Alive

· RIVVRS

· The Night Game

· The Aces

· Ghost Of Paul Revere

· Low Cut

· Connie Caitlyn Smith

· AYOKAY

· Alex Lahey

· The Wrecks

· Dan Luke & The Raid

· Jon & Roy Dean Lewis

· Pony Bradshaw

· Ethan Tucker

· David Luning

· Hamish Anderson

· Billy Raffoul

· The Brevet Anchor + Bell Sanho

· The Indian

· The Knitts

· Tommy Odetto

· Napa Valley Youth Symphony

· Silverado Pickups

BottleRock Napa Valley SELLS OUT every year!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 9 at 10 AM at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS! THEY GO FAST!