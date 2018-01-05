ALICE IN WINTERLAND

STARRING JOHN MAYER AND MATT NATHANSON

JANUARY 11, 2018

Alice is happy to announce our rescheduled date for Alice in Winterland starring John Mayer and Matt Nathanson. The NEW date is Thursday night January 11, 2018 at The Masonic San Francisco.

Be our guest at the show! Listen (1/8-1/10) at 9:05a, 11:05a, 1:05p, 3:05p and 5:05p for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to the show! See you Thursday night!

The Alice in Winterland ticket giveaway starts on January 8, 2018 at 9:05am PT and ends on January 10, 2018 at 5:05pm PT. To enter on air, listen to Alice @ 97.3 (KLLC-FM) January 8, 2018 through January 10, 2018 at approximately 9:05am, 11:05pm, 1:05pm, 3:05pm and 5:05pm for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, call 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 will receive two floor tickets to Alice in Winterland on January 11, 2018 at The Masonic in San Francisco. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $150.00. Fifteen (15) prizes will be awarded in this Promotion. The Alice in Winterland concert tickets are only valid for the January 11, 2018 show at The Masonic in San Francisco. The prize(s) is awarded as is. Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets may not be sold to a third party. Resale is strictly prohibited. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). Winner and guest(s) must abide by all venue policies. Otherwise, general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.