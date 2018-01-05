(Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Chucky is coming back!

According to our friends over at 95.7 The Game, the Raiders are ready to sign former coach Jon Gruden to a huge deal.

The team is reportedly offering Gruden a record-setting 10 year/$100 million contract and will make it official at a press conference on Tuesday.

Raiders are giving new head coach Jon Gruden a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. The deal is likely to be worth about $100 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2018

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 – 2001 before being traded to Tamba Bay by then-owner Al Davis for the Bucs 2002 and 2003 first-round draft picks, 2002 and 2004 second-round draft picks, and $8 million in cash.

Gruden went on to beat the Raiders to win Super Bowl XXXVII. His head coaching record is 100–85 (.541) career and 5–4 (.556) in the postseason.

Sources: The #Raiders seek a long-term commitment from new coach Jon Gruden and they are preparing a 10-year contract for Gruden. The expectation is that it eclipses $100M. 💰 🔐 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden has 3 key hires already in place: #Rams QB coach Greg Olson as OC, #Bengals DC Paul Guenther as DC, #Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia as ST. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018

