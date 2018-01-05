Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Filed Under:Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders
(Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Chucky is coming back!

According to our friends over at 95.7 The Game, the Raiders are ready to sign former coach Jon Gruden to a huge deal.

The team is reportedly offering Gruden a record-setting 10 year/$100 million contract and will make it official at a press conference on Tuesday.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 – 2001 before being traded to Tamba Bay by then-owner Al Davis for the Bucs 2002 and 2003 first-round draft picks, 2002 and 2004 second-round draft picks, and $8 million in cash.

Gruden went on to beat the Raiders to win Super Bowl XXXVII. His head coaching record is 100–85 (.541) career and 5–4 (.556) in the postseason.

 

feet Raiders Offering Jon Gruden A Record Setting $100 Million To Return To CoachingBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live