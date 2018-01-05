Chucky is coming back!
According to our friends over at 95.7 The Game, the Raiders are ready to sign former coach Jon Gruden to a huge deal.
The team is reportedly offering Gruden a record-setting 10 year/$100 million contract and will make it official at a press conference on Tuesday.
Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 – 2001 before being traded to Tamba Bay by then-owner Al Davis for the Bucs 2002 and 2003 first-round draft picks, 2002 and 2004 second-round draft picks, and $8 million in cash.
Gruden went on to beat the Raiders to win Super Bowl XXXVII. His head coaching record is 100–85 (.541) career and 5–4 (.556) in the postseason.
