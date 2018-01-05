(Courtesy of Netflix)

Actress Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men, Feud: Bette and Joan) is set to star as half witch heroine Sabrina Spellman in a yet-to-be-titled Sabrina the Teenage Witch series.

The series, based on the Archie Comics spin-off graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will take a darker look at the early life of the character that was previously brought to television from 1996 to 2003 by Melissa Joan Hart.

“We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list.” Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, “This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.”

The 20 episode, 1-hour drama is described by Netflix as:

Untitled Sabrina Project imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

No word yet on a possible release date from Netflix.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.