Alex Trebek (Photo Credit: Anthony Behar)

Longtime host of Jeopardy, Alex Trebek announced he will be taking some time away from the popular game show to recover from brain surgery.

The 77-year-old made the announcement via the show’s Facebook page on Thursday and gave no mention on his return.

Trebek said he had a “slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall” he endured two months earlier.

Over the holiday break, surgery was performed and after two days in the hospital, Trebek came home and began his recovery. “The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy’ programs very, very soon.” the host says.

Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy since 1984.