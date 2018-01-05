Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
A Netflix deal to sign actress Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret on the hit series The Crown is getting close to completion.

Entertainment Weekly confirms Carter is close to taking over the role during the third and fourth seasons from Vanessa Kirby (pictured). The recasting is part of the show’s move to cover Queen Elizabeth’s reign from 1957 to 1964.

Early on, Carter was rumored to be a strong contender for the role of Queen Elizabeth II. However, in October, Netflix announced actress Olivia Colman will portray ‘The Queen’ after Emmy nominee Claire Foy’s tenure as ‘Her Royal Higness.’

 

The hit drama series also stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Philip, Victoria Hamilton (Mansfield Park) as The Queen Mother, and Jeremy Northam (The Tudors) as Antony Eden. New to the show, Matthew Goode (The Imitation Game) plays Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret’s husband and Michael C. Hall (Dexter) as John F. Kennedy.



Season 2 is currently available to stream on Netflix.
 

