Alice’s New Year’s Resolution is to send you to BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars… so this weekend we’re hooking you up with tickets to one of our favorite 3-day music events! Reserve the dates – BottleRock Napa Valley returns May 25 thru May 27 featuring the best in live music, wine, food and craft brew. Visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com for more info

HERE’S HOW TO WIN A PAIR OF 3-DAY GA BOTTLEROCK TICKETS FROM ALICE:

Listen all weekend (1/6 – 1/7) to Alice @ 97.3 from noon to 5 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 into the studio instantly wins a pair of 3-day GA tickets to attend BottleRock Napa Valley in 2018.

BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY SELLS OUT EVERY YEAR! HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

MONDAY, JANUARY 8 AT 8 AM – LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT
Sarah and Vinnie reveal the 2018 line-up on Monday January 8 at 8 AM.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9 AT 10 AM – TICKETS GO ON SALE
BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 3-day tickets go on sale. Purchase your tickets fast. They go fast! www.bottlerocknapavalley.com

