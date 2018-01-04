Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester in "Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built" (credit: CBS Films)

(RADIO ALICE) – Back in October we were given the first trailer for the Winchester film starring Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester. With less than a month away from its release, we’ve been given a new 2:00 minute trailer with new footage from the ghostly movie.





The paranormal horror film was shot on location in Australia and at San Jose’s Winchester Mystery House in 2017.

It also appears that the film has changed its title from Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built back to simply, Winchester.

Winchester opens in theaters on February 2nd.



