(RADIO ALICE) – Yakko, Wakko, & Dot is breaking out of the Warner Bros. Tower again! Warner Bros. Animation and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television is reviving The Animaniacs for two seasons on Hulu.

The show’s popularity on Netflix back in 2016 sparked talk of a revival in May 2017. However, no platform was confirmed to house the series.

Included with developing new episodes, the deal also brings to the streaming service the back-catalog of the original Animaniacs shows (1993-1998) plus Tiny Toon Adventures and Pinky and the Brain collections, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Spielberg will return as executive producer along with president of Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series Sam Register and Amblin Television co-presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, both also serving as executive producers.

“We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros. teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs, and laughs from The Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere,” – Craig Erwich, SVP of content at Hulu

In the statement, Erwich continues with “Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu. This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the No. 1 streaming destination for premium animated content.”

“I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu,” said Spielberg. Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of Animaniacs and Tiny Toon Adventures episodes are included in the deal.”

The new Animaniacs will be Hulu’s first original series geared toward families and will be part of the Hulu Kids library.

©2018 Entercom All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.