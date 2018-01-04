Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 (credit: Helen Sloan/HBO)

It has been rumored that HBO’s Game Of Thrones will not return until 2019 for its eighth and final season. HBO has confirmed the 2019 date to Entertainment Weekly.

Full story: @GameOfThrones officially returns for final season in 2019. Here’s why and what it means: https://t.co/t9rS4qx8aE pic.twitter.com/6rnVu7KW80 — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) January 4, 2018

The final season is expected to begin filming this summer and an exact release date in 2019 is not yet known.

GoT‘s showrunners have said that this extra time will allow them to make the shows’ final 6 episodes as spectacular and satisfying as possible.

