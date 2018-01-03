Logan Paul (Photo Credit: JC Olivera)

SAN BRUNO (RADIO ALICE) – He once told 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker that he “speaks the language of millennials.” Now, Logan Paul apologizes for his lack of judgement on posting a YouTube video that depicts an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

In a released statement, San Bruno-based YouTube said their “hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video” and insists that they “prohibit violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner.”

But also claims that if the content is graphic, it can stay on the site, but must be “supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated.”

The 22-year-old YouTube star, whose fan-base consists of mostly teens and preteens, removed a video titled “We Found a Dead Body in Japan’s Suicide Forest” where Paul and his group visited Japan’s Aokigahara Forest near Mount Fuji. Known for a spot where many commit suicide, the group came across and filmed an apparent suicide victim hanging on a tree. Paul addressed the find and said “this was supposed to be a fun vlog … this obviously just became very real.”

Later, Paul removed the video that had already reached 6.3 million views on YouTube and issued an apology on Twitter.

“I’m sorry. … I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. … I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought ‘if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,’ I was misguided.”

The backlash intensified on Tuesday before Paul made a new video apologizing yet again. In the video, he says “I made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment … the reactions you saw in that tape were raw and unfiltered. I should have never posted the video.”





Paul’s YouTube channel has over 15 million subscribers.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

©2018 Entercom All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.