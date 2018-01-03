(Courtesy of Taco Bell)

The long rumored addition of french fries to the Taco Bell menu nationwide is here.

Taco Bell has announced that the fries will be available on January 25th but only for a limited time.

The fries have long been available in certain markets.

But don’t expect any ketchup at the Bell … these crunchy delights need nacho dipping sauce.

The Nacho Fries with sauce will be $1 with upgrades to Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.