(RADIO ALICE) – When actress Mira Sorvino claims of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein back in 1995, the news infuriated her father Paul Sorvino.

Tuesday night, after leaving Bristol Farms, a grocery in West Hollywood, the elder Sorvino was asked by TMZ about his daughter’s claims that she was blacklisted by Weinstein after refusing his advances. He replied with…

He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a b****. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf***er. Real simple.

The 78-year-old “Goodfellas” actor also said if he had known about Weinstein’s alleged harassment “he would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair,” and “This pig will get his comeuppance. The law will get him. He’s going to go to jail and die in jail.”

Sorvino also told TMZ his daughter was “courageous” and “wonderful.” On Wednesday, Mira tweeted suppport for her father “My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!”

In December, director Peter Jackson spoke out about Weinstein blacklisting her and fellow actress Ashley Judd. The award winning director of The Lord of The Rings recalls Weinstein’s studio Miramax told him “they were a nightmare to work with” and should “avoid them at all costs.”

Mira tweeted redemption when she heard about Jackson’s revelation. “There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure,” she wrote. “Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick.”

