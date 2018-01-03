Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka (Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia)

(RADIO ALICE) – Over the New Year’s weekend, Paris Hilton’s boyfriend of two years, Chris Zylka got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Hilton posted a photo on her Instagram “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

The couple celebrated their engagement at 1 OAK’s New Year’s Eve pop-up nightclub in Aspen, along with BFFs Sofia Richie and Rita Ora.

Star of the HBO series The Leftovers, Zylka told Entertainment Tonight what it’s like to date the former reality television star. “You wake up with a smile and you fall asleep with a smile,”

The 36-year-old heiress was once engaged to model Jason Shaw and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis. In 2014, 32-year-old Zylka was engaged to Diane von Fürstenberg brand ambassador Hanna Beth Merjos. But called off the engagement and broke up the following year.

On another IG photo, Hilton showed off her massive engagement ring.

Diamonds Are Forever… ✨✨💎✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

