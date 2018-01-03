Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Filed Under:Bright, Netflix, Sequel, Will Smith

(RADIO ALICE) – Netflix has confirmed actors Will Smith and Joel Edgerton will be back for the sequel to their hit action-packed sci-fi film Bright.

Watch the video, here…

Despite critical reviews of the film, Bright quickly became the streaming service’s highest-viewed film ever during its first week. Suicide Squad’s David Ayer will return as director and also writer for the sequel.

Bright is currently available to view on Netflix.

©2017 Entercom 2018 All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live