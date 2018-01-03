(RADIO ALICE) – Netflix has confirmed actors Will Smith and Joel Edgerton will be back for the sequel to their hit action-packed sci-fi film Bright.

Watch the video, here…





Despite critical reviews of the film, Bright quickly became the streaming service’s highest-viewed film ever during its first week. Suicide Squad’s David Ayer will return as director and also writer for the sequel.

Bright is currently available to view on Netflix.



