Surfers Peter Mel and Colin Dwyer(Photo Credit: Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

HALF MOON BAY (RADIO ALICE) – An event window for the annual Mavericks Challenge surf competition off the coast of Pillar Point Harbor opened Wednesday, according to organizers.

New owners World Surf League say if the opportunity presents itself and the conditions near Half Moon Bay are just right, the field of 24 men and 6 women will compete for the $130,000 purse.

Since 1999, the top surfers around the world come to the Bay Area to compete in the annual contest. In the past, Titans of Mavericks LLC and Cartel Management Inc organized the world renowned event. Last year, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This year, World Surf League has changed the name from ‘Titans of Mavericks’ to ‘Mavericks Challenge’ and for the first time the contest will include women.

The window continues through February 28th.



