Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Filed Under:Billie Joe Armstrong, Donald Trump, Green Day
Green Day (Photo credit: Frank Maddocks)

By Scott T. Sterling

Bay Area award-winning musician, Billie Joe Armstrong has had just about enough of Donald Trump’s Twitter finger.

Related: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Rails Against White Nationalists

The Green Day frontman has blasted the American president for his incendiary tweet directed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un comparing nuclear arsenals.

“This isn’t funny,” Armstrong shared on Instagram with a screengrab of Trump’s tweet. “This is our president acting like a madman drunk on power THREATENING to kill innocent starving people by way of nuclear war. The 25th amendment needs to be enforced. This man is sick and unfit for office. I don’t care if you’re liberal or conservative.. this has to stop. Please share,” adding the hashtag #impeachtrump.

See Armstrong’s Instagram post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live