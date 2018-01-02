Alice is happy to announce our rescheduled date for Alice in Winterland starring John Mayer and Matt Nathanson. The NEW Alice in Winterland date is Thursday, January 11, 2018 at The Masonic San Francisco.

To celebrate, Jayn is giving away tickets all week in her show!

Listen at 4:05 PM for the cue to call and win. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see John Mayer and Matt Nathanson January 11 at The Masonic in San Francisco.

Please note that due to a scheduling conflict, Maren Morris will not be performing.

All tickets for the original date of 12/12/2017 will be honored at the door. Refunds available at point of purchase.