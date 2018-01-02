(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has broken ground on his latest venture – a cannabis resort called Tyson Ranch.

The Ranch located on 40 acres in California City (near Death Valley) will specialize in high-quality THC and CBD strains.

Tyson has long been a proponent of the medical virtues of marijuana and specifically of CBDs that lack psychoactive effects.

According to The Blast, the Ranch will be used for cultivation along with hydro-feed plant and supply store, extraction facility, edible factory, glamping campgrounds and cabins, and an amphitheater.

Tyson also trademarked the name ‘Iron Mike Genetics’ as part of the Ranch.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.