Happy New Year! Let’s kick it off with a resolution!

Alice’s New Year’s Resolution is to send you to BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars! We say you absolutely need MORE MUSIC in 2018, so we’re hooking you up with tickets to one of our favorite 3-day music events!

Reserve the dates – BottleRock Napa Valley returns May 25 thru May 27 featuring the best in live music, wine, food and craft brew. Visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com for more info

HERE’S HOW TO WIN A PAIR OF 3-DAY GA BOTTLEROCK TICKETS FROM ALICE:

Listen all week (1/2 – 1/5) to Alice @ 97.3 on the 05’s at 8a, noon and 5p for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 into the studio instantly wins a pair of 3-day GA tickets to attend Bottlerock Napa Valley in 2018.

BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY SELLS OUT EVERY YEAR!

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

JANUARY 8 AT 8 AM – LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT

Sarah and Vinnie reveal the 2018 line-up January 8 at 8 AM.

JANUARY 9 AT 10 AM – TICKETS GO ON SALE

BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 3-day tickets go on sale. Purchase your tickets fast. They go fast! www.bottlerocknapavalley.com

The Alice New Year’s Resolution week – Bottlerock Ticket Giveaway starts on January 2, 2018 at 9:05am PT and ends on January 5, 2018 at 5:05pm PT. To enter on air, listen to Alice @ 97.3 (KLLC-FM) January 2, 2018 through January 5, 2018 at approximately 9:05am, 12:05pm, 3and 5:05pm for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, call 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 will receive two 3-day GA tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley May 25, 2018 through May 27, 2018 in Napa, California upon confirmation of eligibility. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $698.00, courtesy of Bottlerock Napa Valley. Twelve (12) prizes will be awarded in this Promotion. The BottleRock Napa Valley 3-day GA tickets are only valid for the May 25, 2017, May 26, 2017 and May 27, 2018 concert dates in Napa, California. The prize(s) is awarded as is. Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets may not be sold to a third party. Resale is strictly prohibited. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). Winner and guest(s) must abide by all venue policies. Otherwise, general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.