January is a great time to put the New Year’s resolutions on hold, of course, by sitting o the couch with Netflix.

It’s also a great time of the year to snuggle up to Netflix & chill. So what’s coming to Netflix in January? We’ve got you covered.

Some highlights include for Netflix’s programming this month include:

– Fan favorites like Apollo 13 and Love Actually will return to the streaming service in Janaury.

– Movies from the Batman, Bring It On, and Godfather series will hit Netflix as well in Janaury.

– The fourth season of the hit series Grace & Frankie premieres on Netflix next month.

Here’s the complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month:

January 1:

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Somebody Feed Phil

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 2:

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Mustang Island

Rent

January 5:

Before I Wake

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1

Rotten

January 6:

Episodes: Season 1-5

January 8:

The Conjuring

January 10:

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

January 12:

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

January 14:

Wild Hogs

January 15:

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

January 16:

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita: Season 4

January 17:

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

January 18:

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

January 19:

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

January 23:

Todd Glass: Act Happy

January 25:

Acts of Vengeance

January 26:

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Dirty Money

Llama Llama: Season 1

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

One Day at a Time: Season 2

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

January 28:

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3

January 29:

The Force

January 30:

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1

January 31:

Cars 3