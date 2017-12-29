(Photo: Bob Stanton-USA TODAY Sports)

San Francisco’s Real Escape Game by SCRAP returns to AT&T Park on Saturday, February 3, 2018 to give you the opportunity to solve your way out of the confines of the stadium.

SCRAP is starting off the new year with a home run! Escape from AT&T Park 2018: The Ninth Inning Comeback is taking place at San Francisco’s very own @ATTPark on February 3rd, 2018! Tickets on sale now! #ATTParkEscapehttps://t.co/GwYRRuXkiW pic.twitter.com/WmZE5G68of — Real Escape Game (@realegame) December 26, 2017

The event, titled Escape from AT&T Park 2018: The Ninth Inning Comeback, will be broken up into three sessions of about an hour and a half. Sessions start at 11 AM, 3 PM, and 7 PM and you can purchase advanced tickets for $38 each at realescapegame.com. Tickets will also be available for $45 at the door if they are not sold out.

This escape room doesn’t require teams, but if you do want to participate as a team there’s no limit to how small, or large it can be. You’ll have to scour the ballpark for clues and solve puzzles to escape.

Get all the details and tickets at realescapegame.com.