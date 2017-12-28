According to NASA, January’s first full moon — nicknamed a wolf moon — will also be the year’s first supermoon.

The Wolf Moon will be followed by a second supermoon – a Blue moon – on January 31. This moon is termed a blue moon because it is the second full moon in a calendar month. Ironically, because the supermoon will occur concurrent to a lunar eclipse, the blue moon will most likely have a reddish hue.

For those who are not astronomy nerds, a supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day that it reaches its perigree, the point in the moon’s elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth. What it means is that the moon will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter in the night sky.

You can head over to timeanddate.com to find out the best times and places to view the two supermoons or watch them streaming online at www.slooh.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.