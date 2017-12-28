(Courtesy of Cauldron Ice Cream)

If losing weight is part of your New Year’s resolution then you should stay clear of Santa Clara County in 2018.

Orage County’s popular Cauldron Ice Cream will be opening multiple locations to serve their small batch specialty ice cream.

Cauldron is known for it’s unique and changing flavors, their rose-shaped scoops, and their signature bubble waffle cones – known as puffles.

Look for locations in San Jose, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara in the new year.

Their menu rotates each month but it is always delectable.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.