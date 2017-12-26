Hailee Steinfeld (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

She didn’t quite have the same Mrs. Claus outfit like Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, but Academy Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld still manage to do a spot on performance of the Mean Girls holiday routine.

Sportin’ a shimmery red and gold skirt, the Pitch Perfect 3 star shared her Mean Girls tribute on Instagram with the caption “If you know…you know. MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!” She ends the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance with a cute laugh.

If you need a refresher, here is the classic scene from Mean Girls with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.





©2017 Entercom All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten.