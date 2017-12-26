"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"(credit: YouTube/Disney•Lucasfilm)

(RADIO ALICE) – As expected, the eight installment of the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi tops the box office during the Christmas holiday weekend. Star Wars: The Last Jedi added $69 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Followed by the Sony reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle taking in $34 million for second place. Pitch Perfect 3 places third with $20.4 million and Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman opens at fourth place with $8.6 million.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian of comScore tells the Associated Press the time between Christmas and New Year’s is typically among the busiest time for moviegoers. Around this time, the theaters have a wide variety of films to entertainment families who are usually together for the holiday.

“It’s an overwhelming array of options at the movie theater, which could prove daunting to most moviegoers,” Dergarabedian says.



