Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

For the first time, American actress, Meghan Markle attended Christmas holiday church service with her fiancee Prince Harry, along with Queen Elizabeth II and members of the British Royal Family.

The 91-year-old Queen and her husband Philip missed out on the holiday church service last year due to the flu. They both seemed in good health when after the service, the ‘Suits’ actress and soon-to-be sister in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge both respectfully curtsied in front of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
(Photo credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Located just northwest of Sandringham Estate, Queen Elizabeth II’s private home, St. Mary Magdalene Church is where some of the members of the British Royal Family attend services.

Many British professional photographers were beaten to the punch. Amateur photographer, Karen Murdoch, whose photo of the couples has gone viral and made the front cover of many of the United Kingdom’s newspapers including The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, The Guardian and The Sun. “Waiting at #Sandringham to see the Royals and got this photo!!! #MeghanMarkle #Kate #PrinceHarry #PrinceWilliam” Murdoch captioned on her tweet.

Prince Harry and Markle are to marry at Windsor Castle in May.

