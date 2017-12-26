Bring On 2018!

Alice is sending out 2017 in style! To celebrate, we’re getting you on the guest list to some of the hottest New Year’s Eve parties and shows! For a chance to win, listen to Alice on the :05s at 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5 December 26 thru December 28 for the cue to call. When you hear it, call the Alice studio at 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins the announced New Year’s Eve prize. You must be 21 or older to win. Here’s a quick look at the NYE party prizes from Alice!

INFUSION LOUNGE – GLITZ AND GLAM NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA

Join us for Glitz & Glam New Year’s Eve Gala, the ultimate New Year’s Eve experience set at Infusion Lounge, San Francisco! This year’s party has the city’s hottest DJs and the absolute hottest looking crowd. Entertainment by 2 of San Francisco’s and Las Vegas best DJs spinning the best music in the city: DJ ODDEO from 9:30 – 11:30 and DJ Karma from 11:30 – 1:30. Enjoy a champagne Toast and Balloon Drop at Midnight.

Make sure to receive your Glitz ticket at the door and 4 Lucky Winners will go home with Glam prizes. At 10:30 pm and 12:30 am a drawing will be held to win A Magnum of Moet Champagne and a Weekend Stay at Hotel Fusion including dinner for 2 at Taste on Ellis and VIP Bottle Service at Infusion Lounge. 2 Drawings – 4 Prizes! Tickets available at Eventbrite: Infusion-SF-NYE.Eventbrite.com. Infusion Lounge is located at 124 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94102. www.infusionloungesf.com

PARTY FOR TWO AT FAIRMONT SAN JOSE!

What’s better than a luxurious night alone with your loved one? Start your new year off right with a romantic stay with a room for two on New Year’s Eve night at the Fairmont San Jose and then New Year’s Day brunch for two at the Fountain Restaurant, Fairmont San Jose! Fairmont San Jose is located at 170 South Market Street, San Jose, CA 95113. www.fairmont.com/sanjose

COMEDY COUNTDOWN 2017 AT THE MASONIC

Kick off your new year with laughter! Alice kicks-down tickets to New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown with Dave Attell and Friends at the Masonic Auditorium! See Dave Attell and an all-star lineup the New Year’s Eve at the Masonic in San Francisco featuring Big Jay Oakerson, Larry “Bubbles” Brown, Morgan Murphy and Nick Vatterott! Get tickets www.sfmasonic.com.

WINE COUNTRY NEW YEAR’S EVE

Head up to wine country this New Year’s Eve with two complimentary VIP tickets to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa Lobby New Year’s Eve Party from Alice! This elegant New Year’s party is an impressive way to ring in the New Year. Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa is located at 100 Boyes Drive, Sonoma, CA 95416. www.fairmont.com/sonoma