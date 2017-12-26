(L-R) Heather Menzies-Urich, Kym Karath & Debbie Turner (Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Heather Menzies-Urich, best known to have played Louisa von Trapp in the hit 1965 film, The Sound of Music, has passed away peacefully at the age of 68.

Co-star Kym Karath (pictured above middle) who played Gretl, Louisa’s sister in the movie tweeted “I am filled with infinite sadness tonight. My precious friend and SOM sister Heather Menzies passed away this evening. Devastated.” :

I am filled with infinite sadness tonight. My precious friend and SOM sister Heather Menzies passed away this evening. Devastated. — Kym Karath (@KymKarath) December 25, 2017

Menzies-Urich’s late husband was the actor Robert Urich, best known for the role of Dan Tanna in the early 80’s detective television series Vega$. Their son Ryan Urich, also an actor, tells Variety Magazine his mother was diagnosed with brain cancer, four weeks before she died on Sunday, Christmas Eve in Frankford, Ontario. Menzies-Urich was surrounded by friends and family. “She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest,” Ryan said.

After her husband Robert died of synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, Heather Menzies-Urich started the Robert Urich Foundation, an organization that raises money for cancer research and support for cancer patients.





In addition to her role in The Sound of Music, Menzies-Urich also appeared on many television shows including Logan’s Run, Dragnet, Bonanza, Marcus Welby, M.D. and many others.

She is survived by two other children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

