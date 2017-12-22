Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.22.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin spotted at Daniel Caesar’s concert together in Toronto, NFL this weekend, and iPhone 10 is supposedly racist!


7-8am –Anger as Princess Michael of Kent wears a controversial blackamoor brooch to the Queen’s Christmas lunch attended by Meghan Markle, San Francisco names Golden Gate Park meadow in honor of Robin Williams, tattoo removal, the papa of Papa John’s is leaving the CEO seat, and CHP launches holiday maximum-enforcement period!


8-9am –The best moments of 2017 on the Sarah and Vinnie show, the space race is on, some facts you may not have known about Christmas, hall of fame broadcaster Dick Enberg dead at 82!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


