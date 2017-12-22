This weekend on Alice, we stuff your Holiday stocking with tickets to enjoy Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

TO WIN, listen every hour from noon to 5p for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, caller 9 at 1-800-400-3697 instantly wins a pair of tickets to Six Flags!

Time to enjoy millions of twinkling lights and sparkle with family and friends at Holiday in the Park, a Northern California tradition at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. Experience the light show, DAZZLE! a brilliant display of synchronized, dancing lights, the nightly Christmas tree lighting ceremony and holiday music and fire pits to keep you warm. Visit today at sixflags.com/discoverykingdom.