On Thursday, MGM released the preview of the remake of Overboard, now starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez.

The new film is directed by Rob Greenberg with the screenplay written by Greenberg, Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon. Joining Faris and Derbez on screen include Eva Longoria Bastón (Telenovela, Desperate Housewives), Swoosie Kurtz (Liar Liar) and John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral).

The late Garry Marshall directed the 1987 original movie with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The film follows Dean Proffitt, a “down-on-his-luck” carpenter played by Russell who lands a job on a wealthy couple’s yacht, played by Hawn and Edward Herrmann. Joanna (Hawn) develops amnesia after falling off the boat. Dean (Russell) convinces her she’s his wife and puts her to work like average people.

Watch the classic 1987 trailer, here…





In the updated version, the gender roles are reverse. With Kate, played by Faris taking on Russell’s character and Derbez playing Leonardo, Hawn’s character equivelent.

Overboard will make its splash in theaters on April 20, 2018.



