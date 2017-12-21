Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.21.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Previously on ‘Survivor’, Justin and Selena in couples therapy, and the man with the biggest penis!


7-8am –Darren McFadden may have lost out on $237M bitcoin investment, the next retailers expected to declare bankruptcy in 2018, U.S. life expectancy falls for second straight year as drug overdoses soar, and as I lay dying frontman Tim Lambesis apologizes for hitman plot!


8-9am –Kevin Hart talks about a remake of ‘Mrs Doubtfire’, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s publicly celebrate pregnancy, and the list of the worst gifts!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Hooman and Rudy do the final Movie Review of the year!


