Dave Chappelle (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta)

(RADIO ALICE) – On the latest promotional video for his upcoming third stand-up special on Netflix, comedian Dave Chappelle explicitly discusses his dealings with “poor white” Donald Trump voters during the election.

In the nearly 2 minute clip, Chappelle said he’s “never had a problem with white people” in his life. “But, full disclosure, poor whites are my least favorites. We’ve got a lot of trouble out of them.” Chappelle adds. “And I’ve never seen so many of them up close,” talking about the “decent folk” who voted for Trump.”

“I stood with them in line… and I listened to them say naive, poor white people things,” about how Trump will help them once elected.” Chappelle goes on to say “I’m standing there, thinking in my mind, ‘You dumb motherf*****. You are poor. He’s fighting for me.'”

Dave Chappelle’s third Netflix special Equanimity becomes available for streaming on December 31st.

Watch Chappelle’s expletive-filled video on YouTube, here…



