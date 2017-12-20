the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.20.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –All the reports of sexual assault allegations, Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova concealed pregnancy by going ‘very undercover’, Eva Longoria expecting first child, Mindy Kaling welcomes daughter Katherine, lawsuits, and fixing an elevator with zip ties!

7-8am –Netflix versus cable, UBER is being called out as a “ride service”, another teacher having sexual relations with a student, and woman who fatally shot boyfriend in YouTube stunt pleads guilty!

8-9am –Amber Rose will appear on Amanda Knox’s new VICE show, camera equipment of KGO-TV news crew stolen outside SF city hall, the train wreck, twelve cruise ship passengers dead after bus crashes in Mexico, and Elon Musk accidently shares his number!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

