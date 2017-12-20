Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Filed Under:Disneyland, Star Wars, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Concept art for the Toydarian's stall on Batuu (Disney)

We know about the new planet Batuu and the Millennium Falcon ride but now Disney is sharing the first look at the unique toy store at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (AKA Star Wars Land) at the Disney Resorts.

Batuu, the “remote trading post on the edge of the galaxy”, will feature a Marrakech and Istanbul-inspired marketplace. Inside said marketplace will be a toy store run by a Toydarian. You might recall the Toydarians as the flying merchant species that Anakin trades with in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

According to Disney’s blog:

“Within this outpost, you can find tons of cool exclusive toys that look hand-crafted by local artisans straight out of the Star Wars galaxy!”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to open at Disney Parks in 2019.

 

feet First Look At The Unique Toy Store At Star Wars: Galaxy’s EdgeBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live