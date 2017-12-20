Concept art for the Toydarian's stall on Batuu (Disney)

We know about the new planet Batuu and the Millennium Falcon ride but now Disney is sharing the first look at the unique toy store at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (AKA Star Wars Land) at the Disney Resorts.

Batuu, the “remote trading post on the edge of the galaxy”, will feature a Marrakech and Istanbul-inspired marketplace. Inside said marketplace will be a toy store run by a Toydarian. You might recall the Toydarians as the flying merchant species that Anakin trades with in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

According to Disney’s blog:

“Within this outpost, you can find tons of cool exclusive toys that look hand-crafted by local artisans straight out of the Star Wars galaxy!”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to open at Disney Parks in 2019.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.