The Grinch (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/ Illumination Entertainment)

(RADIO ALICE) – Audiences at the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York were treated to a sneak peek at ‘The Grinch’ from the new film Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, makers of Minions and the popular Despicable Me films, released another look at their upcoming 3D-CGI animated film.

Perfect timing for the holidays. Depicted on the newly released movie poster, for the first time, we get to see what The Grinch looked like before he became that grumpy recluse whose heart is “two sizes too small”.

He gets meaner. See #TheGrinch in theaters Holiday 2018. pic.twitter.com/VgC1pdorsv — The Grinch (@grinchmovie) December 20, 2017

Best known for his roles as Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Khan in Star Trek: Into Darkness and as BBC’s Sherlock Holmes, Benedict Cumberbatch lends his legendary vocal talents to the iconic holiday character.

In the original 1966 animated special, horror actor Boris Karloff gave the vocal performance to The Grinch. In 2000, comedian Jim Carrey brought The Grinch to life in the live-action version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Based on Dr. Seuss’ book, the new film is written for the screen by Michael LeSieur. Peter Candeland and Yarrow Cheney who previously directed The Secret Life of Pets and was the character designer for Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax in 2012 share the helm as directors. Emmy Award-nominee Matthew O’Callaghan will co-direct.

The film’s music will be composed by, none other than the Academy Award-nominated musician Danny Elfman.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is set to arrive in theaters on November 9, 2018.



