Eva Longoria (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador)

(RADIO ALICE) – Actress Eva Longoria is expecting her first baby with husband, media mogul José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón, according to People Magazine.

The former Desperate Housewives star is 4 months into her pregnancy and already knows she’s having a baby boy. For the 42-year-old Longoria, she does have motherly experience. Being a step-mom to Bastón’s three children, from a previous marriage. In 2015, Longoria talked about Bastón’s children. “They’ve been such a gift in my life,” she said.

In 2016, Longoria married 49-year-old Bastón, a president of Televisa, the largest Latin American media company. The couple has been dating since 2013 and became engaged in December 2015.

“He makes me blush 😊 #TuesdayMood” Longoria says on a recent social media post, possibly referring to her husband.

